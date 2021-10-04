RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

