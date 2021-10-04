RR Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,000 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. DMC Global comprises 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the period.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $39.32. 4,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a PE ratio of 282.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

