RR Advisors LLC Buys 173,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 12.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 4.83% of Genesis Energy worth $68,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

