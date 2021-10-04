RR Advisors LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Contango Oil & Gas makes up 0.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,111. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.