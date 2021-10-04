RR Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,015,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 13.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Energy Transfer worth $73,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 627.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 392,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,654,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

