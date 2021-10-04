RR Advisors LLC Has $54.98 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 10.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Antero Midstream worth $54,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Midstream by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 113,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

