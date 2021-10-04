RR Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises approximately 9.6% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Plains GP worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,084.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

