RR Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. U.S. Silica comprises about 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. 32,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

