RR Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure comprises about 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 190.6% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

