RR Advisors LLC Purchases 153,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream accounts for about 16.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of DCP Midstream worth $88,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE DCP traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. 36,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,874. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

