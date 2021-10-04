RR Advisors LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 616,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,000. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

