RR Advisors LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for about 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 387,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,551. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

