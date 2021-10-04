RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.93 on Monday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.