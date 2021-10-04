Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Down 0.3%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.10 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78). Approximately 380,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 542,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

