Rune Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $231.43 or 0.00487539 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $28,377.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

