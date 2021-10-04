Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.98

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 50331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.83% and a return on equity of 719.28%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

