Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.