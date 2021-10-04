Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.94 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

