Safe Haven Market Cap Hits $12.54 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.54 or 0.00689827 BTC.

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

