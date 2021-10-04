SafeBlast (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,649.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $464,472.33 and $145,649.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,240.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01117905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.05 or 0.00418451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00294412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003538 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.