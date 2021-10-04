SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $11,179.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.61 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00076700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00360413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00651965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00249200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052706 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

