SafeMoon Trading Up 16.2% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $846.28 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00145726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.37 or 1.00205233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.43 or 0.06934161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

