SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $103,013.68 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,846. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

