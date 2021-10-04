Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 6.7%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

