salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,635 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
salesforce.com stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
