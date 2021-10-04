salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,635 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

