SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 51.2% in September

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SALRF. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SALRF traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.