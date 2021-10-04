Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SZGPY opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

