Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
SZGPY opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
