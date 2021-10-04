SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.52

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 4491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.47 and a beta of 3.38.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.