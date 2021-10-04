SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.52

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 4491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.47 and a beta of 3.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

