Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SGMO opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

