Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in September

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,300 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,793.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Santos has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

