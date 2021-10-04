SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.70.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 357.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.