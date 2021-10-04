Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 7328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
