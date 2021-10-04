Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 7328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $4,501,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sasol by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.