Savix Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00010473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $328,386.52 and $8,526.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.04 or 0.08634294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00283056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00115450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars.

