Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $35.65

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.65, but opened at $36.58. Scholastic shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

