Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.41. 92,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,030. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.