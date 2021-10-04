Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.