Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

