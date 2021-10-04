Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

