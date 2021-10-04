Secret Achieves Market Cap of $257.09 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $257.09 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00007480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00351243 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00846257 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

