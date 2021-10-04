Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.15

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 847226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SES shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.35.

The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2594408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

