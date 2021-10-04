Secure Pad (SEPA) Price Hits $5.82 on Top Exchanges

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00011897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Secure Pad has a market cap of $784,989.05 and $8,629.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

