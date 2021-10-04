Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

