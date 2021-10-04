Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

