Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $60.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.