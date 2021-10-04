Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 17,504 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LivaNova worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

LIVN stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

