Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $123.64 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

