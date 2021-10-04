Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 296 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,672.28 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,613.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

