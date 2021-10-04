Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after buying an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,581,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 2,581,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 147.87%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

