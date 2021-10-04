Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 3,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.