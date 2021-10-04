Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) to Issue $0.04 — Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

